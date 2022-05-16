Anupamaa, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama can’t wait to get married

In today’s episode, Anuj tells that he’ll cook for 3 days and she’ll cook the other three days. Anupama gets happy and Jignesh asks him what about the seventh day. He replies that they’ll go out for a date that day. Kinjal asks Toshu to learn how to impress from Anuj. Toshu tells that no one should be that sweet as it’s bad. Anupama thanks Anuj for respecting her every time and the haldi rituals continue for Anupama. The transgenders come to bless the couple. Anuj thanks them for coming and they bless them and Anuj asks them what do they want in return. They refuse to take anything and leave.

Kanta tells that the transgenders don’t even know Anuj and Anupama and yet the blessed them for a happy marriage but Baa couldn’t do that even though Anupama served their family for 26 years. Bapuji asks Kanta to let it go as it’s no use giving attention to Vanraj and Baa. Anupama thanks them all for being there with her. Anuj tells that a family is important and now their relationship feels complete because of their family’s support. Vanraj gets angry looking at them. Malvika and Devika give the bridal lehenga to Anupama and she blushes.

Pakhi, Kinjal, Toshu and Samar give a sherwani to Anuj and tell him that it’s his groom attire for the wedding. He thanks them and they tell him that even the groom should receive his attire from his in-laws’ because it holds a lot of emotions. Baa drops haldi on Anupama by mistake and Anupama feels happy as she’s finally blessed by her. Anupama tells Baa that she’ll be waiting for her arrival at her wedding and Baa gets shocked. Later, Kinjal’s baby kicks her and Anupama and Pakhi get happy. Kavya tells Vanraj that he should be happy for Anupama.

