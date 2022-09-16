Anupamaa, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama asks Kinjal to take a decision

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Toshu how did he leave Kinjal and go to the other woman. She asks him if she knew that he was married and yells at him for not regretting his actions. She says men enjoy and do whatever they want, but women suffer in the end. She asks Kinjal to decide what to do. Toshu tells that affairs are very common nowadays but Anupama doesn’t understand that. He tells Kinjal that he loves her and has promised he won’t repeat that again.

Anuj warns him to not normalise extramarital affair. Kinjal tells that she knows her love wasn’t less and asks him why did he do it then. He tells he was tired and wanted to fulfil his needs but she was pregnant. Baa asks him to think before talking and asks if he has no shame. Anupama says let him talk whatever he wants so that they know what he’s thinking and they should have slapped him whenever he made mistakes, so he wouldn’t even dare to do such things. Kinjal asks him if she would’ve done the same thing then what would he do. He yells at her. She says many women stay far from their husbands but they don’t get into infidelity. He yells at her to shut up.