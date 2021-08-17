Anupamaa, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to punish Dholakia

Today, we will see that Vanraj tells Samar that he should think and then take a decision smartly. Nandini tells Samar that the interview has time so he can think with a cool mind and then decide. Vanraj tells Samar that whatever he might decide, he is already a winner.

Later, Anupama learns that Kinjal is not going to the office as Kinjal informs her that she is not willing to go today. Meanwhile, Kavya is excited as Dholakia calls her back to the office. Kavya informs everyone that Kinjal might have done some blunder in the office so she is being fired from her job. Kinjal corrects her saying that she has left the job on her own will and hasn’t done anything wrong.

Further, a worried Anupama goes to Kinjal and asks her about being disturbed. Kinjal informs Anupama about Dholakia’s changed behaviour and attempt of getting close to her made her quit the job. Anupama asks Kinjal to raise her voice against people like Dholakia but latter refuses saying that she want to stretch the matter. Later, Anupama decides to teach a lesson to Dholakia on Kinjal’s behalf.

The next morning, Samar informs Anupama that the bank executives have arrived for the loan procedure. Anupama hesitates to attend the executives alone as she has never been into situation like this. Samar motivates Anupama and tells her that she is a super mom and can make everything possible. Further, the executives read loan procedure and explain it to Anupama.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read|Anupamaa, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to take a loan to repay their tax