Anupamaa, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Anuj meets Malvika at Vanraj’s party

In today’s episode Anupama reaches the venue and is surprised to see the that Vanraj has organised a grand party but at the same time everyone present at venue stand clueless as no one is aware about the reason behind the celebration. Anuj and GK reach the same venue, while Anupama thought that the former is busy working in the office. Anupama calls Anuj and tells him not to skip the dose of his medicine as everyone wants him to recover as soon as possible. Anuj gathers courage and tells Anupama after she entered his life he isn’t feeling lonely as she has filled all the gaps and has made their life colourful.

Anupama feels shy and ends the call. Vanraj asks all the guests to enjoy the party and assures that in some time he will reveal a very important announcement which is going to change his life. Elsewhere, Kavya requests Anupama to talk with Vanraj so that he might reveal the correct reason behind arranging such a grand party. Anupama on the other hand asks Kavya about Malvika as she has heard Anuj and Vanraj talking about her many times. Kavya tells Anupama that she is completely clueless an Vanraj isn’t informing her about any of his decision. Later, Hasmukh asks Vanraj to reveal the secret as everyone is very excited to know the truth.

Vanraj thanks Anupama and his family for participating in his good times as after the announcement the world will take a note of his words. Furthermore, Vanraj reveals the name of his company in a unique way and also introduces Malvika as his new business partner. Kavya is furious as Malvika clicks pictures with Vanraj and also gets close to him on the stage. Ahead, Anuj enters the venue and Malvika is happy to see him and hugs him in front of everyone. Vanraj and Shahs get shocked to see that Anuj and Malvika are close friends, while Anupama gets upset and decides to leave the party.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

