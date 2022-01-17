Anupamaa, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Nandini confronts Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anupama and Baa go to the dance academy and see Samar dancing in anger. Baa tells Anupama that she can’t see his pain. Anuj worries about Samar and says he would’ve gone with Anupama if she would’ve let him know. GK says she left in a hurry and can handle it herself. Anupama gives water to Samar and calms him down. Samar tells her that his and Nandini’s relationship is over.

He says that Nandini doesn’t understand him and Anupama tells him to not give up as even he is not understanding that Kavya is her aunt and she can’t see anything wrong happening to her. Anupama tells him that Kavya is lonely and asks Samar to understand Nandini’s perspective. Samar tells Kavya only brought up this situation on her and he doesn’t want to repeat what Vanraj did as divorces break everyone’s heart. Anupama gets shocked hearing this and tells him that people fight. Samar asks her to leave as he wants to prepare for Malvika’s function. Anupama wonders how Nandini must be feeling.

Anupama returns back home and Anuj tells he was waiting for her. Vanraj thinks he needs to fulfil his dreams. Anupama tells Anuj that Samar is scared of divorces but not every marriage breaks. Anuj assures her that he will realise his mistake soon. Next day, Nandini asks Vanraj how can he sit so calmly when Kavya left the house and would he react the same way if any other family member left the house. Vanraj asks her to stop talking. Nandini apologises for being rude and asks him why can’t he consider Kavya as family even though he was equally wrong as her. Vanraj tells Kavya just wants attention and Nandini calls him selfish. Vanraj yells at her.

