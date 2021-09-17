Anupamaa, 17 September 2021, Written Update: Anupama’s decision shocks Vanraj and Leela

Today, Anuj waits for Anupama’s reply. Meanwhile, Devika continues to convince Anupama to start working with Anuj. The former also encourages Anupama to take a stand for herself and tells her to fight for her rights. Anupama feels motivated as Devika tells her to become an example for other women in society. After a while, Devika leaves the house informing Anupama that she also is working with Anuj. Anupama looks at the partnership papers and remembers Leela and Partiosh’s words. Vanraj spots Anupama and thinks that she will not accept the offer. Further, Devika meets Anuj and tells him that she tried her best to convince Anupama.

On the flip side, Hasmukh ignores Leela for her behaviour towards Anupama. Leela confronts Hasmukh for his gesture while Hasmukh leaves the place. Kavya learns about the argument between Leela and Hasmukh and tries to instigate Leela while the latter tells Kavya to leave her alone.

Later, Anupama calls up Devika and asks for Anuj’s contact number and his address. Devika gets happy as the latter thinks that Anupama is convinced to work with Anuj. On the other hand, Anuj feels restless as he waits for Anupama’s reply. Furthermore, Anupama shocks everyone as she tells them that she is ready to work with Anuj Kapadia as his business partner. Vanraj losses his control and tells Anupama that she cannot work with Anuj. Anupama tells Vanraj to lower his voice and talk to her in a proper manner. Anupama tells Shah’s that all her life she only thought and lived for others but now she will live for herself. Leela feels insulted as Anupama denies her decision.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

