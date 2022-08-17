Anupamaa, 17th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj falls unconscious again

In today’s episode, Anuj asks Anupama about Anu. She replies that Anu is missing him a lot and shows him a bracelet and tells that Anu gave it for him. He tells that he wants to go back home. She asks him to rest well as he will return back soon. His condition worsens and the doctor rushes in and asks Anupama to leave. She goes out and Barkha thinks that it’s good he’s unconscious so she can strategise properly. Kavya hopes that Vanraj didn’t do anything and thinks that it’s good Anuj didn’t tell anything about Vanraj. Barkha tells Adhik that it’s time to take over the Kapadia Empire. Ankush asks her why’s she thinking this while Anuj is in the hospital bed and reminds her that everything is under Anupama’s name.

Barkha tells that Anupama will be busy taking case re of Anuj and will be emotionally weak so they can utilise the opportunity. Anupama notices them. The doctor comes and tells that Anuj’s condition worsened and he might go into a coma for months or years. Anupama gets shocked and Samar holds her as she is about to fall. She goes and sits beside Anuj and cries. GK cries and asks him to wake up. Kavya sits beside Vanraj and gets emotional. Anupama comes and asks Vanraj what does he remember. He tells that he remembers arguing with Anuj near the cliff but doesn’t remember what happened next.

After 13 days, Vanraj starts walking with the help of a walker and then comes outside Anuj’s room with Kavya. Anupama walks towards them and asks Vanraj why did he take Anuj near the cliff and tells he’s responsible for everything. He tells that he doesn’t remember exactly and they wanted to talk about living far from each other peacefully but he doesn’t remember what happened. Anupama asks him to meet her when he remembers and cries looking at Anuj.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

