Anupamaa, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi taunts the Shahs

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that she’s the best and hugs her. Kavya tells Vanraj that she thought Anupama will break down after leaving the house but she didn’t as she is strong. She tells that it doesn’t matter if Anupama is a Shah or Kapadia as she will always maintain her identity as ‘Anupama’ and tells him that she would never hurt anyone intentionally. Vanraj agrees but thinks that apart from Anuj and Anupama, their other family members might get hurt or affect them. He thanks Kavya for being there for him and talking to him and she smiles and gets happy.

Anupama cries and eats the sweets bought by Bapuji. Anuj comes and tells Barkha indirectly to not hurt Anupama as he will also be in pain. She tells him that she’s not understanding what he’s saying. He tells her that she’s not that dumb that she does not understand what he’s saying and leaves. She gets shocked. Anupama wakes up and comes out of her room and gets surprised to see a tulsi plant. She thinks GK and Anuj did this. Barkha gets annoyed seeing the plant and complaints to Ankush. He asks her to stop getting annoyed at everything.

Barkha asks Anupama why is the tulsi plant here and Anupama shares her knowledge and Ankush gets impressed. Anupama then tells Anuj that she will decorate the house. Pakhi tells the Shahs that she wants to go meet Anupama often and will spend half of her day there. Samar tells that she’s just attracted to the house and Vanraj asks her to accept the fact that she’s middle class. She yells at them and tells she doesn’t want to be middle and will go stay with Anupama whenever she wants.

