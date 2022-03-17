Anupamaa, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Vanraj determined to spoil Anupama’s Holi

In today’s episode, Anupama wonders how to save herself from others applying colour on her as she wants Anuj to apply first. Anuj thinks he will be the first to apply colour on Anupama and becomes happy. Vanraj on the other hand thinks he will ruin Anuj and Anupama’s happiness. Then, Anuj’s doorbell rings and he thinks Anupama came and rushes to open the door but is surprised to see Vanraj there. He asks him what’s he doing here and Vanraj tells him he’s visiting his enemy and on a festival. Anuj asks him what does he want. Vanraj asks him to hear him out and Anuj tells him that he doesn’t want to. Vanraj tells him that he won’t let Anupama come back and won’t let them unite. Anuj wakes up from his dream and worries. He thinks he can’t let Vanraj ruin their happiness.

Baa and Bapuji apply colour to each other. Kavya comes with snacks and tells Vanraj that since he doesn’t come out on Holi, she decided to bring the snacks to him. He tells her about Jignesh’s bhang story and they both laugh. She tells she had forgotten how he looked when he smiled and he holds her hand and gets close to her. Baa calls her and she goes away. Vanraj looks at the colours and thinks he won’t let Anupama be happy. Samar comes and tells Anupama that she’s looking pretty and hopes she stays happy like this forever and leaves. She locks the door and waits for Anuj.

Vanraj goes outside Anupama’s room and knocks. Anupama gets excited thinking it’s Anuj but stops on realising that it’s Vanraj. He gets annoyed that she didn’t open the door and leaves. Anuj covers himself and gets out of his house to protect himself from others putting colour on him. He reaches the Shah household and texts Anupama informing her that he has arrived.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.





