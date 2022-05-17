Anupamaa, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Malvika leaves for the US

In today’s episode, Kinjal asks Anupama to keep visiting to meet her baby and Anupama says that she will keep coming often since she’s the grandmother and she has so many responsibilities and rights towards the baby. Kinjal and Pakhi hug her. She tells them not to cry and cheer up as it’s her wedding. Pakhi says if they cry then their eyes will puff up. Kinjal gets emotional and cries while hugging Anupama. Pakhi asks them to stop crying and get ready for the wedding.

Baa feels restless and sits on the bed. Bapuji asks her why is she punishing herself by not blessing Anupama for the marriage. He tells that Anupama will leave the house and go but she will regret not sending her with love. Baa gets shocked. On the other hand, Malvika comes crying and hugs Anuj. He asks her if she’s pranking him. She continues crying and he asks her what happened. She tells that she needs to go back to the US as she received the final court hearing date for their parents’ dream house. She tells him she has to leave but Anuj tells her he won’t marry without Malvika.

Pakhi, Kinjal, Toshu and Samar take care of the arrangements for the wedding and then tell that it would’ve been nice if they got some juice and snacks also since it’s so hot. Anupama walks in with juice and snacks and they ask her how did she get to know. She tells them about a mother’s instinct and serves them the snacks. They eat and enjoy. Kinjal tells that a mother is never off duty. Malvika asks Anuj to not postpone the wedding as even Bapuji postponed his operation and she doesn’t want to delay it anymore. She tells him that Anupama and everyone will agree. Anuj cries and she sings and dances to cheer him up and then leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

