Anupamaa, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama stands firm on her decision

In today’s episode, Anupama is been asked to sign on the loan papers as she is explained all the procedures by the bank executives. Anupama gets convinced and signs on the papers. She informs Vanraj that she has done paper work without him and has also understood all the clauses carefully.

Ahead, Vanraj learns about Dholakia's misbehaviour with Kinjal. He gets angry and decides to teach him a lesson in his style as he decides to beat him up in his own office. Anupama stops Vanraj as he is leaving and tells Vanraj not to harm Dholakia physically as they should teach him a lesson which he will remember throughout his life. Kinjal comes there and pleads Anupama to end the topic as she is doesn’t want any chaos.

Kavya interrupts and asks Shahs to think practically and asks Kinjal if Dholakia touched her to which Kinjal says 'no'. Kavya then says there is no point on which they can fight against Dholakia and also adds that if Kinjal does not get back to work, Vanraj has to beg in front of Rakhi for money. A furious Vanraj tells Kavya that he is ready to beg but will teach Dholakia a lesson.

Kinjal says they cannot prove Dholakia to be guilty as there is no proof against him. Anupama says that a bad person repeats his mistake and Dholakia will again repeat the same thing. Further she tells that Dholakia needs to be taught a lesson for the safety of Kinjal and other employees. Anupama decides to take a stand for Kinjal. The mother of three says that she wont let her children face any problem as she did in the past twenty-five years and so she will raise her voice against the wrong and will not care about who supports her.

