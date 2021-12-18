Anupamaa, 18 December 2021, Written Update: Shahs are shocked to learn of Anuj and Malvika's relationship

In today's episode, Kavya asks Anupama about Malvika. Anupama claims that she has no idea who she is. Kavya goes on to say that Anuj has not only concealed his feelings for her but also Malvika. Kavya says all men are the same. She claims that seeing Anuj with Malvika makes Vanraj jealous.

Malvika convinces Anuj to join her for a dance. When the Shahs see Malvika and Anuj together, they are shocked. Vanraj believes Malvika and Anuj have a close bond. Kavya makes a sarcastic comment about Vanraj and Malvika.

Malvika introduces Anuj to Shahs as her older brother, shocking everyone. Kavya wonders who would hide his sister in this manner. Malvika questions Anuj and Vanraj if they know each other.

Vanraj introduces Shahs to Malvika, who is ecstatic when she meets them. She praises Vanraj for inviting his ex-wife to the party. Nandini, Samar and Pakhi debate why Anuj might have kept Malvika's identity hidden. Nandini believes Anupama is aware of Malvika's presence. According to Samar, Anupama appears to be unaware of Malvika's existence. Later, Malvika asks Vanraj and Anuj to introduce her to his ex-wife and friend.

Malvika beams with joy and hugs Anupama and informs her that she has already met her. Anupama points out, this is the first time they've met. Malvika claims she has met her in Anuj's visions, poems, and conversations.

Malvika invites Vanraj to join in a photoshoot. She asks everyone to have a good time at the party. Anupama confronts Anuj regarding Malvika. Anuj informs Anupama that he didn't want to keep Malvika a secret, but he didn't get a chance to tell her. Malvika introduces Vanraj to her guests. Kavya feels jealous. Malvika asks Vanraj if he is surprised to find that Anuj is her brother. Vanraj admits he was shocked at first. Anupama asks Anuj if he doesn't want to disclose anything about Malvika. Anuj defends himself.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

