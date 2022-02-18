Anupamaa, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama confesses her love to Anuj

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that she has feelings for him from a long time. She says she used to feel shy to express her feelings even though Bapuji and Samar insisted her to tell him. She tells the only good thing Vanraj ever did was freeing her from the marriage so she could be with him. She thinks about the times she felt good whenever he was with her. Kinjal comes back home being angry at Toshu.

Kinjal sees Toshu on the phone and yells at him. He asks if she’s mad. She tells she is mad as she tries fixing their relationship. Toshu asks her to stop creating drama as it doesn’t help. Kinjal tells she was waiting for him but he didn’t show up. He says he was in a meeting. Kinjal tells she doesn’t believe him. Toshu tells it’s her problem that she doesn’t believe him as he’s telling the truth. She asks him to learn to balance work and personal life. Anupama tells they have respect and friendship in their relationship. She tells she wants to spend the rest of her life with him and also 7 more lives. Anuj is happy and says he has been waiting for this moment his entire life.

Anupama tells they’ll stay together till they grow old and asks him if he wants to spend his entire life with her and he excitedly says yes. He asks her why did it take her so long to confess. She asks him if she had to be more late. Anuj laughs and they both make jokes and have a fun time together. The hold each other’s hand and cut the cake. They smile and feed cake to each other and celebrate Valentine’s Day and cherish their love.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

