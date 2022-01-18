Anupamaa, 18 January 2022, Written Update: Anupama warns Vanraj to stay away from Nandini & Samar's relation

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that Samar’s heart is like Anupama’s so he will love Nandini till the end. Anupama tells hopefully Samar’s isn’t angry now and Anuj suggests her to visit him. Baa tells Nandini to calm down. Nandini tells no one spoke up for Anupama and now they’re not standing up for Kavya also. Toshu tells her to calm down. Pakhi tells everyone knows Kavya’s true behaviour. Nandini yells at Pakhi and says she doesn’t want to marry. Samar also says likewise and asks her to leave as she isn’t thinking straight.

Samar tells Nandini that she should change Kavya’s behaviour. Nandini asks him to change Vanraj’s behaviour. Samar tells Kavya is the worst. Nandini says he won’t recognise Vanraj’s mistakes as Anupama isn’t involved in this. Samar throws the engagement ring and everyone gets shocked. He tells everything is done and walks off. Nandini cries and Vanraj says she proved that Kavya is her aunt and tells her to leave. Anupama comes and asks what’s happening.

Vanraj accuses Nandini. Anupama tells Vanraj that he needs to understand where Nandini is coming from and stop exaggerating the fight. Vanraj tells that their relationship won’t work. Samar comes and tells them to stop fighting as it’s his relationship. Anupama tells Vanraj that Samar and Nandini’s relationship is different from his and hers, so he should stop comparing them. Vanraj tells Nandini and Samar won’t last long and Anupama tells him to stay away from their relationship.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

