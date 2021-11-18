Anupamaa, 18 November 2021, Written Update: Leela apologises to Hasmukh

In today's episode, Anupama and Anuj try their best to make things normal, but Hasmukh finds it difficult to forget the past. After a while, Jignesh comes there and informs Anupama that he wants to stay with them forever. Samar visits Anupama’s house and gifts sweets to everyone on the eve of New Year. Jignesh requests Anupama to let him stay in her house as he has ended his relationship with Leela. Anupama tells Jignesh that there is no need to request as her house belongs to him and Hasmukh.

Elsewhere, Kavya convinces Leela to get back Hasmukh as Vanraj will create a mess in the house when he learns about the truth. In the meantime, Vanraj calls Jignesh, while Hasmukh tells him to avoid the call as the former will sense that something is wrong. Hasmukh tells everyone that Vanraj should never get to know about what has happened in his absence or else his anger will create more problems. Ahead, Kavya enters Anupama’s house and tells Hasmukh that Vanraj will not get to know about anything as Leela has accepted her mistake and wants to take him back to the Shah house. Vanraj yet again tries to call Kavya and Jignesh but everyone ignores his call.

Further, Leela urges Hasmukh to get back, while the latter remains firm on his decision to not return. On the flip side, Vanraj decides to cancel his meeting as no one from the family receives his call. Back at Anupama’s house, Leela tries to justify her mistakes and apologises to Hasmukh for being angry. Hasmukh tells Leela that she has shattered him and destroyed everything and he will never come back in the Shah house. Vanraj gets back home and understands that Paritosh is trying to hide something as none of the family members receive his call.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

