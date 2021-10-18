Anupamaa, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Samar and Rohan fight

In today’s episode, Anuj suggests Anupama that they should do something about Rohan before he troubles Nandini again. Vanraj thanks Anuj for his concern sarcastically and tells he will look into Rohan. Nandini gets scared and tells them not to become rivals of Rohan, since he is dangerous. Vanraj tells that since Rohan has harmed the kids, he won’t let him go. Bapuji says Nandini should stay with them until the issue gets resolved.

Anupama says they’ll end Rohan like Mahishasur tomorrow on Dussehra. Vanraj tells he would’ve broken Rohan’s head and Anuj agrees but tells it it would be wrong and will cause legal problems. Samar goes out fuming and no one notices him. Anuj prays and asks God to complete Samar’s love story at least. Anupama tells him she is lucky to have a person who brings smile on her children’s face and protects them. Kavya tells the family that they should file a complaint tomorrow and Anupama says it’s an auspicious day of Dussehra tomorrow, so everything will go well.

Samar calls Rohan and provokes him to meet him next day. Vanraj thinks Anuj became a hero even in his children’s life and determines to bring him back to zero. At Anuj’s house, GK guesses he’s happy because Nandini is found and Anupama must have said something to make him smile. Anuj agrees and GK says they’ll have more fun this Dussehra then.

