Anupamaa, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi agrees to attend the wedding

In today’s episode, Toshu tells her that society won’t be nice to her her wedding and asks her to take care. Anupama asks him to attend her wedding as she needs him and tells even though he didn’t even invite her for his wedding, she needs his blessings. Toshu tries to walk away. Samar stops him and hugs him and pleads him to attend Anupama’s wedding as she’s done so much for them. He asks him to just attend it as he doesn’t need to be happy.

Kinjal cries looking at Samar pleading Toshu. Pakhi comes and tells Anupama that she wants a new lehenga because she will be attending the wedding. She asks Anupama to not stop because of the society and tells her to stand up for herself all the time. Anupama cries happily and agrees to buy her a lehenga. Toshu walks off thinking about Samar and Pakhi’s words. Vanraj comes and tells him to start prioritising his happiness and change for Anupama and Kinjal as he shouldn’t become like his father.

Anupama runs and calls Anuj and informs him that Pakhi agreed to attend the wedding so she’s extremely happy. Anuj acts surprised and recalls himself convincing Pakhi to attend the wedding and reminding her of Anupama’s sacrifices. She cries and tells she can’t believe it. Anuj asks her not to cry as she needs to look beautiful for the wedding. Anupama also asks Anuj to get his beauty sleep for the wedding and cuts the call and thinks she’s feeling happy after a long time.

