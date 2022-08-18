Anupamaa, 18th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj returns home

In today’s episode, Pakhi, Dolly and Kinjal do Vanraj’s aarti and welcome him back home. Baa prays for his safety. Vanraj then prays for Anuj’s safety and hopes he gets well soon. Anu imitates him. Vanraj hugs her and smiles. She asks him to take care of himself as everyone was worried for him. He thanks her and assures her that he’s fine. She asks her about Anuj. He doesn’t know what to answer and feels bad for her and hugs her. Anupama tells Anuj that she won the game so it’s time for him to wake up. He opens his eyes and Anupama gets happy and goes to call the doctor. She rushes back and Anuj asks her about Anu and falls unconscious again.

The doctor comes. Barkha tells Ankush and Adhik that they need to hurry up for Adhik’s future and tells that she’s sure Vanraj did something. Anupama tells the doctor that Anuj gained consciousness but now he’s unconscious again. The doctor tells that this is a good sign. Anupama tells that Anuj wants to go back home and the doctor tells that Anuj might have a lot of mood swings so she should be able to handle it. She agrees. Jignesh tells that he doesn’t want to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami as Anuj is in the hospital.

Bapuji tells that they should light a lamp in the name of Anuj. Anupama calls Ankush and tells that Anuj is coming back home. Barkha gets shocked and Ankush asks if he gained consciousness. She tells no but they are proposing for home ICU and asks him to call Anu back home. GK becomes happy. Anu comes and puts rangoli. Vanraj hopes that Anuj gets better soon. Anupama, Bapuji and Toshu bring Anuj home.

