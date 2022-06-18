Anupamaa, 18th June 2022, Written Update: Ankush to join the family business

In today’s episode, Anupama arranges the kitchen. She talks to her dance academy students while cooking and then asks them to come to the dance class on time. Barkha comes and gets annoyed after seeing the kitchen unorganised. She calls Kamal and asks him to remove all the plastic boxes. Anupama tells that she likes it that way. Anuj, Ankush, Adhik and Sara come into the kitchen and Anuj tells that Anupama makes the best halwa. She keeps the halwa on the table.

GK, Ankush and Anuj eat the halwa from the utensil and Barkha asks GK to put the halwa into the bowl and eat. Anuj says halwa tastes better when it’s eaten this way. Adhik tells that he hasn’t seen Ankush this way. Barkha signals Ankush and he asks Anuj about joining the business. Anuj tells that Anupama will take the decision and she feels weird and wonders why did Anuj say that and put her in a difficult spot. Toshu tells Pakhi that she shouldn’t have disrespected Baa and Vanraj like that as Vanraj loves her a lot and he would’ve felt bad when she spoke to him like that. Pakhi cries and they console her.

Then, Pakhi hits her leg on the table while walking and Vanraj rushes to her and asks her if she’s okay. He tells her that she can go visit Anupama whenever she wants. She shows him the press’ photos of the function and he recalls Barkha insulting the family. Anuj tells Anupama that family feuds might start if they involve in business together. Anupama assures him nothing will happen and then later sends Anuj and Ankush after feeding sweet curd to them. She packs a tiffin for herself and Sara asks if she’s working. She replied that she’s going to her dance academy and everyone gets surprised and Barkha gets annoyed.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi taunts the Shahs