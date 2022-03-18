Anupamaa, 18th March 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj celebrate their first Holi

In today’s episode, Baa tells Samar and Dolly to stop playing Holi as they’ve already played a lot with the colours. Anuj waits for Anupama. Samar remembers last year’s Holi where he played with Nandini and misses her and gets teary-eyed. A girl from the neighbourhood comes and calls Samar to play Holi with her, but he refuses and reminisces about Nandini.

Anupama thinks Vanraj won’t let her celebrate Holi with Anuj peacefully and wonders what to do. She then picks up a ladder and climbs down the house through the window like that and covers herself so no one can put colour on here. Then, she meets Anuj. They both apply colour to each other and they both smile and look at each other. They wish a happy Holi to each other and Anuj tells he had been waiting for this and Anupama tells him this is the first time she’s ever loved Holi so much. Then, someone throws orange colour on Anupama and Anuj tells her to take this as a sign for them getting married as the colour is on her forehead. Anupama goes to celebrate Holi with the Shahs and Anuj plays with the others.

Later, Anupama and Anuj throw colour on Vanraj and he gets pissed. Anuj tells him not to feel bad as it’s Holi. Rakhi comes to the Holi party and Jignesh gets happy. Everyone dance together and Anupama dances with Anuj. Vanraj looks at them and fumes with anger. Kavya comes and asks him to dance instead of obsessing over Anupama. Later, everyone dances together.

