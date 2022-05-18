Anupamaa, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj comes with his baarat

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Samar, Pakhi and Toshu to take care of each other after she leaves and they all get emotional. They assure her that they’ll take care of each other so she should not worry about them and they ask her to take care of herself and her new relationship and asks her to focus on that as it’s going to be a new chapter for her. They tell her not to come back whenever their family ask for something from her. She smiles and agrees and then goes to get ready. On the other hand, even Anuj gets ready as a groom.

Meenu comes and tells Anupama that she’s looking pretty. She recalls how much she went through to gain respect and tells that she will finally become Anuj’s Anupama. Anuj thinks he was always Anupama’s but now he’ll be with her officially forever. Kavya asks Vanraj to attend the wedding as Anupama has helped them a lot. Bapuji hopes even Baa attends the wedding. Anuj enters with the baarat dancing and Kavya puts a garland on him.

Kanta brings the aarti and Rakhi tells that Baa should be performing this as it’s her house. Kanta tells Baa told she won’t attend the wedding. Baa comes with the aarti and performs Anuj’s aarti. Everyone gets happy. Anuj takes Baa’s blessings and tells her that he had told her that she will accept him one day. Baa hugs him. Anuj gets restless to see Anupama. Vanraj sees Anupama getting nervous. Then, Anupama comes down and dances. Anuj gets mesmerised seeing her. Anuj and Anupama dance together.

