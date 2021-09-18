Anupamaa, 18th September 2021, Written Update: Shahs have a massive argument over Anupama's decision

In today's episode, when Kavya questions Anupama about her and Anuj's relationship, Anupama tries to make her point that there is nothing as such and there cannot be anything between her and Anuj. Vanraj opposes Anupama working with Anuj, claiming that Anuj is only doing her a favour by giving her an opportunity. Anupama believes she is unaffected and may now do anything she wants.

Vanraj warns Anupama but she has made up her mind and is now unstoppable. Vanraj predicts that she will succumb soon. But Anupama says that she'll keep trying. Vanraj continues, "She's flying high, and he won't let her." Anupama declares that she will visit Anuj. Hasmukh, Jignesh, Kinjal and Samar wish Anupama good luck. Vanraj and Kavya are stunned.

Subsequently, Anupama sobs. Kinjal and Samar attempt to calm her down. Anupama is perplexed as to why the Shah family cannot recognise Anuj's kindness, and how can they question her after 26 years of knowing her? Anupama adds that love is something to be proud of and that if she had anything for Anuj, she would tell everyone about it. Shah family's regressive thinking makes her disgusted. Anupama declares that she will now do whatever she wants. Kinjal and Samar support Anupama.

Kavya approaches Vanraj and expresses her concern. She wonders what will happen if Anuj appoints Anupama as their supervisor. Vanraj becomes enraged. Anupama is getting ready for a new chapter in her life. She prays to God for assistance. Anupama prepares for her new beginning. Anuj reminisces the time he spent with Anupama in the video. He makes a note of it in his diary. Anuj is interrupted by GK. He reveals to Anuj that he had read his diary, which he had kept hidden from him. GK claims he doesn't understand anything. Anuj chuckles. He goes on to talk about Anupama. GK asks Anuj if he believes Anupama will attend.

Anupama serves breakfast. Paritosh and Leela ask Kavya to serve breakfast. Kavya taunts Anupama. Samar and Paritosh get into an argument. Hasmukh gets angry.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

