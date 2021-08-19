Anupamaa, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama slaps Dholakia in his office

Today, Kinjal enters Dholakia’s cabin and urges Dholakia to take her back in the office. Later, Kinjal starts crying and tells Dholakia that she accepts her mistake. Dholakia asks Kinjal not to cry and says that a beautiful girl like her does not look good while crying.

Further, Dholakia asks Kinjal to spend time with him by hanging out with him in the club and working late at night with him. Kinjal talks to herself and assures that Dholakia will suffer for his wrongdoings and agrees to everything what Dholakia says.

Ahead, we see the Shah family enters Dholakia’s office while they secretly start a live video on their mobiles. Kinjal captures Dholakia’s misbehaviour in life and shows it to everyone. Vanraj and Rakhi lash out at Dholakia for being an molester.

Dholakia blames Vanraj for doing the same; Vanraj clarifies that he never molested Kavya. Kavya interrupts saying that whatever they did is called ‘consent’ where both the individuals participate equally where no one is forced to love. Later, Anupama slaps Dholakia for his behaviour and insults him.

Dholakia tries to raise his hands on Anupama but is stopped by Vanraj. Further, Kinjal also accuses Dholakia of molesting other girls in their office. Kinjal’s female colleagues confess that Dholakia used to send them dirty messages and also approached them to work late at night.

Anupama pleads to everyone in life to raise their voice against such anti-social elements in our society. Before leaving Anupama tells everyone that Kinjal will work in the same office and suggests everyone behave properly with Kinjal.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read|Anupamaa, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama stands firm on her decision