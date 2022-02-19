Anupamaa, 19 February 2022, Written Update: Vanraj taunts Anupama for living with Anuj

In today’s episode, while walking, Anuj tells Anupama that they could’ve stayed on the terrace. Anupama feels it was too cold and they would’ve fallen sick. Then, they both get into their respective houses. Toshu apologises to Kinjal and asks her to understand. She tells she doesn’t need gifts but she needs time and love. She tells she felt so alone, not only while waiting in the restaurant but also her life. She tells it feels like she’s Anupama and he’s Vanraj. Toshu yells at her to stop. Kinjal cries herself to sleep.

The next day, Anuj asks Anupama if last night was a dream. She pinches him and says yes. Pakhi texts an anonymous person. Kinjal and Samar miss Anupama. Kavya tells Vanraj that she’ll help him with the business. Bapuji gets shocked. Anuj says Malvika had called and she’s still angry. Anupama says everything will be fine. Anuj reminds her to go to the shoot with Samar. Anupama asks what will he do regarding his job. He tells he’ll figure something out. Baa asks Kavya what did she mix in the chutney she gave to Vanraj that he agreed to let her work with him. Kavya tells it’s all love. Bapuji knows Vanraj wants to takeover the business and asks him to not act innocent.

Anupama comes to their house and takes Baa and Bapuji’s blessings and gives sweets. Vanraj asks her if it’s because she’s staying with Anuj. Samar says it's because they’re re-launching the dance academy. Vanraj asks Anupama if she isn’t ashamed to stay with Anuj alone. She asks him if he forgot how he had an affair while he was still married to her. She says Anuj stays in the opposite house and they have respect between them.

