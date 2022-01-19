Anupamaa, 19 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj and Anupama have differences due to Samar's behaviour

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Samar that when a relationship breaks, it affects everyone. Bapuji and Baa agree with Anupama. Samar tells Anupama broke her relationship. She tells him that his and Nandini’s relationship is different from his parents. Vanraj tells a relationship should be ended if there are problems and tells he doesn’t want Samar also to feel obligated to a relationship. He tells Samar to not be in a forceful relationship.

Anupama tells that Vanraj married Kavya because he loved her but failed to understand that people change and they need to work hard to keep a relationship intact. Vanraj tells that there will be holes in the relationship later on. Anupama tells they should fill the holes. Vanraj tells Samar to break a relationship if he doesn’t like it. Anupama tells Samar that she trusts him to take a decision with a calm mind. Later, Anupama hugs Nandini and tells her that she will support her and leaves. Vanraj enters the office and ignores Anuj and Malvika and goes into his cabin. Anuj tells something has happened.

Toshu tells Nandini that he has come to talk to her like her brother and suggests her to only focus on her relationship and not Vanraj and Kavya’s. He tells her to think with a calm mind. Malvika asks Vanraj what happened. He tells her that he regrets loving and marrying Kavya and is tired of fighting. He tells her that she can understand him better as she has also been in a similar situation before. Anuj spins Anupama on the chair and tells he won’t stop until she tells what’s wrong. Anupama agrees to tell and tells him what happened in the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

