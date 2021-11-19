Anupamaa, 19 November 2021, Written Update: Vanraj blames Leela for Hasmukh’s exit

Today, we see that Anupama follows Leela when the latter leaves the house and feels shattered as she recalls Hasmukh’s words. Leela gets emotional and expresses her feelings in front of Anupama and accepts that whatever she did in the past was wrong. Elsewhere, Paritosh ignores Vanraj as he tries to retrieve the truth about Hasmukh and others.

On the flip side, Anupama asks Leela to be patient until Hasmukh gets back to normal as he is depressed after being insulted in front of all the family members. Leela accepts her fault and remains silent wherein Anupama continues to confront her for her behaviour towards Hasmukh.

Leela starts crying and tells Anupama that her anger has destroyed everything and also has taken away all of her close family members far from her. Ahead, Leela also adds that Anuj has played a very important role in spoiling all of their relationships. Anupama backs Anuj and informs Leela that the latter has always helped their family and has wished for her well-being. Leela urges Anupama to get back Hasmukh to their house or else Vanraj will never forgive her for the past happenings. Anupama gets furious and tells Leela to think before blaming anyone as the allegations put a very deep impact on the other person.

Further, Vanraj gets to know that Hasmukh had to leave the house after Leela insulted him. Leela gets back to Shah house while Vanraj stops her and tells her that he has decided to quit food and water until she gets Hasmukh back to him. Vanraj gets angry with Leela and tells her that she has no place in the house till Hasmukh gets back. Anupama tries to back Leela while Vanraj asks her to stay away as this is their personal matter. Vanraj losses his calm and humiliates Leela for insulting Hasmukh and recalls his moments with his father.