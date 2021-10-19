Anupamaa, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Rohan to crash the celebration

In today’s episode, Anupama serves fafda jalebi to the family and everyone discuss what is the definition of Gujarat. Samar gets a call from Rohan. Samar tells Rohan that his family will file a complaint and Rohan reminds him that the rod he hit him with is still there with his fingerprints on it, so if he involves the police, it wouldn’t look good for him as well. Rohan tells Samar that he’ll come to their area’s Dandiya night and Samar challenges him.

Anuj tells Samar that he shouldn’t have challenged Rohan and he tells Anuj that he will tell his family everything only if Anuj agrees to come to the Dussehra celebration. Anuj disagrees, but Samar manipulates him into coming, so that he can stop Rohan before entering the celebration and seeing Nandini. Samar comes home and tells everyone to go to the station tomorrow as he wants to enjoy the festival today. Anuj calls someone and tells he needs security near the celebration and also asks for Rohan’s background records and he removes a bag of lehenga and dreams about Anupama.

Devika comes into the room and asks if those dresses are for her and Anuj says no, then she guesses it’s for Anupama. Anuj says he can’t give it to her anyway, so Devika tells she will give it to Anupama on his behalf and taunts him by telling him that she won’t mention it’s given by Anupama’s future boyfriend. Anuj chases Devika and they laugh and she takes the lehenga to give it to Anupama. Devika tells Anupama she got her lehenga and Anupama loves it. The note in the lehenga falls down and Vanraj reads the note.

