Anupamaa, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama receive letters

In today’s episode, Anuj enters the Shahs’ house and Baa tells Kavya that he’s very impatient. Kavya tells he is blushing as well and Baa tells Vanraj didn’t look excited and didn’t blush like him before marriage and even after. Kavya feels hurt. Bapuji asks Anuj why did he come so early in the morning and asks if something’s wrong. Anuj tells he got his and Anupama’s bags and Vanraj brings them inside and Baa scolds him for doing so. Vanraj tells he saw them outside the door so he just got it in and Anuj thanks Vanraj.

Anupama comes and then they both open the bags to see what is inside. They find a box and wonder who is it from. Baa tells them that no one would be free or caring enough to send Anupama gifts or letters. They both open the box to find a lot of letters by their fans who tell that their love story is inspiring and they are sending warm regards for their marriage. Anupama feels happy knowing that so many people appreciate their love. Vanraj, Kavya and Baa get angry listening to them and Kavya reads a letter that criticises them both for getting married at an age like that.

Anupama tells she doesn’t care about the negative comments because the love she’s getting is exceeding that. Kavya tells Baa that when she married Vanraj, the pandit was upset because it was his second marriage but for Anupama’s wedding even strangers are happy and sending gifts. Anupama feels happy and Bapuji tells everyone else are happy except her own family members. Anupama tells she wishes Toshu also attended the wedding.

