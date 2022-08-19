Anupamaa, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Anupama refuses to sign a deal

In today’s episode, The hospital’s staff set up the ICU in Anuj’s room and they check his vitals. The staff tell Anupama that if there’s any need she can call the hospital and ask her if she understood how to operate the machines and what to do in emergency. She tells that she understood and will take care of him. She thanks them and they leave. Anu comes and sits on her lap. Anupama asks her to take a selfie. She assures Anu that Anuj will become fine soon and tells her that she shouldn’t enter his room without her permission. Anu agrees and the nurse comes.

Anupama goes to the hall and hears Barkha telling that Anupama hired a bad nurse but she could’ve arranged a nice and a good hospital’s nurse. Anupama asks her not to worry about anything. Barkha tells her that she shouldn’t worry about Anuj as Adhik and Ankush will handle it. Anupama tells that she’s not weak a physically and mentally, so she can handle everything well. She tells that tomorrow is Janmashtami as well as Anuj’s birthday so she wants to celebrate it grandly. Bapuji also tells that Anuj returned back home and got another chance in life so they should celebrate it.

Barkha asks if it’s necessary and Anupama tells yes. Samar and Toshu agree. Barkha shows some papers to Anupama and asks her to sign it as they’re business deals which Ankush is handling. Anupama tells she won’t sign as Anuj didn’t think the deal was appropriate. She gets angry. Anupama tells even GK agreed. Barkha tells GK to behave as a servant. Anupama asks her not to forget that he’s an elder. Ankush tells she doesn’t know business. Anupama tells she knows what she’s doing.

