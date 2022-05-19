Anupamaa, 19th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama tie the knot

Today's episode begins with Dolly asking Jignesh about the garlands. Pakhi gives them the garlands. Devika and GK ask Anupama and Anuj to tease each other. They both cry while putting the garlands on each other. They wipe off tears from each other's face. Paritosh asks Pakhi whom she is talking to on the phone. Pakhi lets them know about MaAn's hashtag. Anuj gets restless about marrying Anupama. He says he cannot believe the wedding is actually taking place.

Devika, Paritosh, and Pakhi thank God for giving MaAn a second chance. MaAn sets couple goals for many people out there. The fans also express their dejection towards Leela and Vanraj. Vanraj asks Samar if he is here to tell him the same as Kavya and Devika. Samar asks him to move on and attend the wedding. He adds that he is not here to have any conversation and leaves. Rakhi gets excited to start the function. Kavya questions her excitement. Rakhi affirms that she is not a full-time villain.

Anuj reads a poem for Anupama. He asks Hasmukh to take some rest. Kanta begins the rituals by washing Anuj's feet. Anuj refrains from performing the ritual and tells Kanta that only her blessings are enough. Leela also joins Kanta for the rituals and everyone becomes happy. Samar, Paritosh, GK, Hasmukh, and Jignesh discuss doing rituals with Anuj and Anupama. They disclose the 'Kaha Sunni' ritual. Kavya and Leela continue with the ritual. Anuj and Anupama declare both the teams as winners. Anuj and Anupama take a vow of respecting each other always.

