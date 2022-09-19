Anupamaa, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama consoles Kinjal

In today’s episode, Anuj asks Anupama to calm down as everything will get better soon. She asks him if she shouldn’t have done what she did or if she did the right thing. Anuj tells that women hide the abuse irrespective of whether it’s mental or physical and it’s not a good thing, so it’s good that she didn’t hide anything and told it to everyone as this way, Toshu might learn a lesson. Anupama asks him if he had food and asks what about Anu. He asks her not to worry about him. She goes and brings his medicines. Vanraj comes and tells them that they should leave as Anu is questioning why everyone’s sad.

Anuj tells they’ll leave but asks Anupama to stay back. Anupama tells she will not stay back and recalls how the doctor told her not to leave him alone. Anuj assures her that they’ll be fine. Vanraj tells that Samar can go and take care of Anuj and Anu. Anupama agrees to stay back. Baa removes her frustration on a dry fruit and Bapuji asks her what is she doing. She tells she’s removing her frustration because she can’t do it directly on Anupama. Bapuji tells that it’s Anupama and Vanraj’s right to punish Toshu. Anuj tells Vanraj that Baa can’t yell at Anupama all the time.