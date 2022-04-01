Anupamaa, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Anupama has a breakdown

In today’s episode, Kavya tells Anupama should marry Anuj and Bapuji can do kanyadaan but she doesn’t understand why Anupama wants to marry in their house. She questions Vanraj if he’s willing to organize his ex-wife’s marriage at his house. Vanraj asks her to stop talking nonsense. Kavya asks why can’t Anupama marry elsewhere or at her mother’s house. Baa tells she’ll marry here just to make them all jealous and show off. Toshu says Anupama should’ve married in the U.S. and Rakhi tells that way she couldn’t have made Vanraj jealous and Kavya stares at her.

Baa tells her the curse will reach Anupama even if Bapuji’s blessings doesn’t. Jignesh comes and tells he’ll also curse Baa for cursing Anupama. Vanraj goes to stop him but Jignesh tells him to not interfere and let him speak. Jignesh tells he’ll also curse Baa as Anupama is crying alone because she was hurt. Anupama cries and asks Bapuji why would Baa curse her. Bapuji tells her that nothing will happen as everything goes well. Kinjal tells her that blessings are always bigger than curses.

Samar agrees and Bapuji asks her to go and sleep as nothing will happen since her father will send her off in a doli and do her kanyadaan. Samar and Kinjal take her to her room. Then, Bapuji starts crying and Jignesh comes and asks what happened. Bapuji tells he’s crying because Baa cursed Anupama. The next morning, Kinjal feels dizzy and Toshu tells he’ll call Anupama. Kinjal asks him why does he think of her when he needs something only. Anuj goes to open the door and gets happy seeing Anupama.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Baa curses Anupama