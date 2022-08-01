Anupamaa, 1st August 2022, Written Update: Anupama decides to not enter Shah house

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells Anuj to take Anupama and leave the house. Anuj reminds him that he was the one who saved their house and tells that Anupama stood by them always and was even there when Baa threw Bapuji out of the house. Anuj points out that even Toshu wanted to abort his child and tells Pakhi is very immature. Vanraj yells at Anuj and asks him not to talk about his children. Anuj tells him that he did the same with Anupama and Anu so how can he tolerate them being insulted.

Anupama asks them to stop fighting. Pakhi tells that Anupama does whatever she wants to do and it ends up in a situation like this. Kinjal tells Anupama to break the relationship with her. Kavya also agrees and tells that they will realise a mother’s worth only when they won’t be available. Anupama thinks she won’t ever come back here. Anuj asks Anupama to come with him. She asks him to go and she’ll follow him after talking to the girls.

Anupama tells Pakhi that she has no idea how to maintain the bond now and tells that she has hurt her a lot but she can’t ever hate her because she’s her daughter. She apologises to everyone for her presence and tells she won’t come back ever. Kinjal cries and asks Anupama not to leave and Anupama consoles her. They get emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

