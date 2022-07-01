Anupamaa, 1st July 2022, Written Update: Samar gets to do the special ritual

In today’s episode, Rakhi says she will perform the ritual but Baa tells that Anupama will perform it first as she’s the dadi. Anupama tells it's fine as both paternal and maternal grandmother have a right to the baby, so she asks Rakhi to go ahead with the pooja. Rakhi performs the ritual and then whispers in Kinjal’s ear that the baby should have class like her. Baa asks her what is she saying and she replies that she told that the baby should be like her. Baa asks why would the baby be like her and they both start arguing.

Anupama asks them to continue fighting so the whole ceremony can be interrupted and even the baby listens to their fight and gets to know what their grandmother and great-grandmother are. Baa and Rakhi apologise. Barkha and Ankush perform the ritual and give an expensive gift and taunt Baa for giving a small gift. The rest come and do the ritual.

Anupama calls Samar to do a special ritual as he has been there for Toshu and especially Kinjal a lot. He gets emotional and performs the ritual. Anupama asks Pakhi to video call Vanraj and Kavya need to do the ritual. The phone doesn’t connect so Anupama and Anuj enact as Kavya and Vanraj and do the ritual on their behalf. Baa thanks Anupama for forgetting the differences and performing the ritual on his behalf. Pakhi clicks a selfie with them and Rakhi tells she wants to talk to her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Kinjal’s baby shower takes place