Anupamaa, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj take Anu to the beach

In today’s episode, Anupama and Anuj talk to Anu and Anu asks them to pray to Lord Krishna to keep them safe and to pray she gets parents like them. They agree and Anu asks them how will it be when she gets her parents. Abhay comes and asks Anuj to introduce him to Anupama. Anuj introduces him to Anupama and then Abhay thanks them for supporting his orphanage. On the other hand, Samar takes an online dance class and Toshu watches him. After the class, Toshu comes and asks Samar to teach the steps and he teaches them.

They bond well and then Toshu hugs him and tells that he’s very proud of him. Samar tells he got swag and dance both from his parents. Anuj tells Anu that she deserves to get an award for her beautiful dance. Anupama agrees and Anu tells that she likes beaches. Anuj tells he’ll take her to the beach and she gets happy. Toshu tells Samar to give his laptop so he can search for jobs and Samar gets happy.

Toshu tells him that now they both will take care of the family. Samar agrees and gets emotional and leaves telling he’ll be back. Vanraj comes and Toshu asks him not to worry since they both will take care of the family. Anupama and Anuj discuss that adoption should be normalised. They talk about how people visit temples and not orphanage if they can’t conceive. At the beach, Anu writes her name on the sand and tells the ones written in capital letters are Anupama’s name. The wave washes it off and Anuj asks her to go write it away from the shore in a poetic way. She tells he could’ve told him directly. Anupama and Anuj laugh.

