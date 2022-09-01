Anupamaa, 1st September 2022, Written Update: Rakhi meets Kinjal and her baby

In today’s episode, the Shahs get happy and rejoice. Toshu calls back and asks what happened as he got scared seeing so many missed calls. They inform him that Kinjal delivered a girl and he gets happy and tells the man next to him that he’ll have to leave. He tells everyone that he’s coming. Rakhi comes and gets happy seeing Kinjal. She asks where’s Toshu. Baa tells he’s on the way. She tells that he was supposed to be with Kinjal and asks where did he go. Baa tells her that she also arrived late. She tells that she was busy with something important. Baa tells that even Toshu is busy and Vanraj tells her that Toshu went to Mumbai to give an interview.

Rakhi gets angry and Anupama asks her to hold the baby at least. Rakhi holds her granddaughter and gets emotional. Kinjal tells that Anupama was with her during labour and Rakhi thanks her. Anupama tells that she was there as another mother. Rakhi questions about Toshu’s absence and leaves. Anuj sees the lamp going off so he rushes towards it and falls from his wheelchair.

Adhik, Ankush and Barkha help him and Ankush tells that he will stay until Anupama returns. Anupama tells Vanraj that she feels like Rakhi knows something and tells that maybe Toshu rejected her job offer. Vanraj agrees and tells soldering is wrong. Anupama notices Rakhi restless and asks her what happened. Rakhi goes to tell something about Toshu but Pakhi takes her away saying Kinjal is calling her. Anupama wonders what did she want to tell.

