Anupamaa, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Shah family discusses the topic of marriage

Today we see that the Shah family dances together and celebrates Leela and Hasmukh’s 50th wedding anniversary. Anuj dreams of dancing with Anupama but controls his emotions as Leela and Vanraj might get offended. After a while Hasmukh feeds everyone the sweets made by Anupama and Vanraj praises her for the unmatched taste. Ahead, Kinjal asks Leela and Hasmukh to share their secret behind completing 50 years together as a couple. Hasmukh tells Kinjal that the most important thing in any relationship is that you should always correct the mistakes of your partner instead of destroying the relation.

Nandini wishes to complete 50 years of marriage with Samar and assures that she will remember the advice to make their relation successful. Paritosh opposes Hasmukh’s thought and criticises Kinjal for not supporting him in any of his ideas. Anuj jumps in and shares his opinion with everyone in which he pleads all the couples to keep their spouses happy and make them realise their importance. Paritosh tells Anuj that it is very simple to advice people being single but once a person gets into a relationship that is when everything starts changing.

Vanraj backs Paritosh’s thought and asks Anuj to think many times before getting into any new relation. Pakhi tells Vanraj that after experiencing the chaos in her own family she has lost trust in marriage and has decided to stay single throughout her life. Anupama gives Pakhi the example of Hasmukh and Leela and tells her to take their married life as an example as they have completed 50 years of marriage. Kavya tries to instigate Hasmukh saying that can he forgive Leela for that one day when she had insulted him in front of everyone. Hasmukh forgives Leela and tells Kavya that he cannot ignore her love from the past 50 years in comparison to one day where was angry due to obvious reasons. Leela gets emotional and thanks Hasmukh for forgiving her even after insulting him several times throughout these years.

