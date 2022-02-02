Anupamaa, 2 February 2022, Written Update: Anuj tells Malvika to break ties with Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anupama and Anuj laugh and click photos together and play badminton. Anuj tells except her, he considers other women as mother, sister, or daughter. Anupama says he’s flirting with her and blushes. Malvika tells Vanraj that she’s feeling nervous in Mumbai and miss GK, Anuj’s protection and Anupama’s instincts. Anuj slips near the cliff and Anupama holds him and hugs him. She pulls back and asks what if he had fallen down. Anuj says he won’t fall anywhere when she’s with her.

Malvika calls Anuj home and then gives them sweets. She tells they finalised the Mumbai project and will shift with Vanraj there soon. Anuj asks why Vanraj and Malvika asks him what’s the problem as it’s only Vanraj and not a terrorist. Vanraj comes home and tells Kavya that he’s shifting to Mumbai and asks her what will she do now, that he’s going to go there and leave her behind. Kavya says she might not be able to come to Mumbai but she won’t ever get out of his life. Malvika asks Anupama how could she tell about her feelings to Anuj. Anupama says he heard it himself. Malvika asks what’s the problem and Anuj tells Vanraj is the only problem. Anupama says Vanraj manipulates everyone.

Malvika tells she won’t get into a relationship with him just because she likes him and asks them to stop blaming him. Anuj tells Vanraj isn’t a right man. Anupama tells Kavya and Vanraj aren’t divorced yet and Kavya still loves him. Malvika tells its not her problem and tells they haven’t understood Vanraj yet and tells she won’t leave Vanraj. Anuj yells at her and tells her to break ties with Vanraj.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

