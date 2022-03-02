Anupamaa, 2 March 2022, Written Update: Anupama says yes to Anuj’s proposal

In today’s episode, Anupama apologises to Anuj as she couldn’t break their news to the family. He asks her not to cry. GK says Bapuji that he thought Anupama would announce her marriage to Anuj. Bapuji says even he was waiting. Vanraj feeds fruits to Kinjal and expresses his happiness. Bapuji tells Anupama sacrificed her happiness for Kinjal. Anupama tells Anuj that she couldn’t tell about their engagement when she got to know Kinjal is pregnant and didn’t want to take away her happiness.

Anuj says he can’t experience the feeling of becoming a grandfather so he can’t relate to her happiness. He tells he has never become a husband, father or grandfather for him to know how it feels. She tells she wants to marry him and Anuj tells he’s been waiting to hear it for a long time. She tells she has Bapuji and her children’s approval so her answer is yes. She tells she wants to make him her Mr. Anuj Anupama Joshi. Anuj laughs and asks her if she’s sure.

Anupama tells she’s sure as she wants to be his forever and wants to spend her entire life with him. He tells her he’ll keep the sindoor box with him just as he has kept her belongings like flower, magnets, memories, etc., and asks her to inform the Shahs and tell them to not do any drama. She laughs and they both hug each other. Then, they both hold each other’s hand and walk.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

