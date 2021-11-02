Anupamaa, 2 November 2021, Written update: Anupama decides to move on after leaving the Shah house

Today we see that Vanraj tells his family members to ignore Anupama as according to him everything was pre-planned on her side. Kavya takes a dig at Anupama and starts accusing the latter for spoiling the environment of the entire house. Hasmukh and Nandini get irked and leave the dinning table after Kavya’s accusations. Paritosh tries to confront Kavya and tells her that there was no need to talk about it while having food. Leela tells that Hasmukh will not change as Anupama has taken away their happiness.

Anupama constantly thinks about the family and informs her mother that even if she has left the house, her heart is still attached to them. Kanta tells her to move on as the Shahs have always made her suffer. The next morning, Anupama prays to god and decides to move on, keeping everything aside. Samar makes her remember about ‘Dhanteras’ and motivates her to start her life in a new manner. Hasmukh tries to prepare tea for himself and ignores Leela’s assistance. Leela blames Anupama for spoiling their relation and also tells that Anuj was the one who took Anupama far from them.

Further, Anupama gets ready to leave for her dance academy and Kanta gets angry at her for still thinking about the Shah family. Anupama refuses to stay back and leaves the house making her mother upset. Kavya provokes Leela against Anupama and tells her to cut all the ties with her permanently. Anupama gives a befitting reply to the landlord and shut her down when she tried to raise questions on her character. Anuj helps Anupama in finding a new house for her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

