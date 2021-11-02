Anupamaa, 2 November 2021, Written update: Anupama decides to move on after leaving the Shah house

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:10 PM IST  |  17.2K
   
Anupamaa, 2 November 2021, Written update: Anupama decides to move on after leaving the Shah house
Anupamaa, 2 November 2021, Written update: Anupama decides to move on after leaving the Shah house
Advertisement

Today we see that Vanraj tells his family members to ignore Anupama as according to him everything was pre-planned on her side. Kavya takes a dig at Anupama and starts accusing the latter for spoiling the environment of the entire house. Hasmukh and Nandini get irked and leave the dinning table after Kavya’s accusations. Paritosh tries to confront Kavya and tells her that there was no need to talk about it while having food. Leela tells that Hasmukh will not change as Anupama has taken away their happiness.

Anupama constantly thinks about the family and informs her mother that even if she has left the house, her heart is still attached to them. Kanta tells her to move on as the Shahs have always made her suffer. The next morning, Anupama prays to god and decides to move on, keeping everything aside. Samar makes her remember about ‘Dhanteras’ and motivates her to start her life in a new manner. Hasmukh tries to prepare tea for himself and ignores Leela’s assistance. Leela blames Anupama for spoiling their relation and also tells that Anuj was the one who took Anupama far from them.

Further, Anupama gets ready to leave for her dance academy and Kanta gets angry at her for still thinking about the Shah family. Anupama refuses to stay back and leaves the house making her mother upset. Kavya provokes Leela against Anupama and tells her to cut all the ties with her permanently. Anupama gives a befitting reply to the landlord and shut her down when she tried to raise questions on her character. Anuj helps Anupama in finding a new house for her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to stay alone

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit: Star Plus / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$92.00
$139.99 (34%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All