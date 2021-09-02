Anupamaa, 2 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj Kapadia finally meets Anupama

Today, Kavya calls Anupama careless for attending a party when her family is in trouble. After listening to this Anupama decides to stay back. Vanraj confronts Kavya and encourages Anupama to attend the function. Vanraj also adds that Anupama should not miss this chance as she has never lived for herself. Kavya tries to create a fuss, but everyone ignores her.

Later, Kavya tries to makes Vanraj jealous by telling him that Anupama can meet someone special in the party which can take her away from the family. Vanraj disagrees with Kavya’s words wherein Kavya shows Vanraj the social media account of Devika which shocks him.

Devika and Anupama reach the venue for the reunion party. Meanwhile, Devika questions Anupama for not seeking help from her before opting for a bank loan. Anupama tells her that she was supposed to ask her for the help when the bank would have refused her. Further Devika and Anupama meet their college friends as everyone there recognise Anupama as the best dancer.

Later, there is a sudden power cut while Anupama searches for her sandal. Anuj helps Anupama to wear the sandal. Anuj asks Anupama if she recognised him, Anupama nods ‘No’. Further, Anuj introduces himself to Anupama and tries to flirt with Anupama. Afterwards, Vanraj and Kavya come to the same hotel unknowingly and spot Anupama and her college friends. Meanwhile, Anupama thinks about why did Anuj Kapadia refuse to buy their warehouse.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

