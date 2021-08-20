Anupamaa, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Shah’s celebrate Independence day

Today we see that, Anupama is busy preparing sweets at night wherein Samar helps Anupama in making sweets. As Samar and Anupama spend time together, Paritosh feels guilty for his behaviour towards Anupama. Anupama spots Paritosh and says that she hopes Paritosh stays back for celebrating Independence Day with them and also wishes that latter should stay with them forever.

The next morning, Shah family gets dressed up traditionally to celebrate Independence Day. Rakhi joins Shahs for the Independence Day celebration. Leela decides that they will celebrate Jignesh’s birthday after the flag hoisting. Jignesh gets emotional as he finds that everyone in the house remembers his birthday. Meanwhile, Anupama gets restless as she is unable to find her 100 rupee note. Samar finds the money for Anupama but latter cross-checks whether it is same note. Vanraj reveals Anupama's habit of checking the serial number of every note she has.

Anupama and Vanraj talk about the contribution of our freedom fighters for our independence. Later, Shah family hoist the flag and celebrate Independence day by dancing on patriotic songs. After the flag hoisting Shah’s celebrate Jignesh’s birthday. Meanwhile, Anupama asks Samar to check if the loan amount is been credited to her account as the bank executives had assured her to get the money in one day. Samar tells Anupama that according to him the amount wont be credited today as it is a public holiday. Anupama worries as the deadline to pay the property tax is getting close. Samar finds Anupama tensed and asks her to wait.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

