Anupamaa, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Anupama confronts Anuj for not informing her about Malvika

In today’s episode Anupama confronts Anuj for hiding his relationship with Malvika as they had promised to share everything in their life. Anuj tries to justify himself but Anupama gets upset as she feels that the former does not count her important and thus he had to hide his relationship with Malvika. Anupama tells Anuj that friendship teaches us everything and hence we must share everything with our close friends as they stand by us in every situation. In the meantime, Malvika jumps in and takes Anuj with her and Anupama feels left out. Elsewhere Kavya notices that Malvika is trying to grab attention as she starts getting close to Vanraj.

GK apologises to the Shahs for not informing them about Malvika as since all these months everyone was busy in their own life. Paritosh tells GK that there is something fishy as Anuj had to hide his relationship with his own sister. GK starts getting tensed as the Shahs notice that Anuj’s behaviour has changed after Malvika’s entry while Anupama is upset as she was not informed about Anuj’s sister. Later, Anuj enjoys the party with Malvika as both of them reunited after a long period of time.

Furthermore, Anuj leaves the party along with Malvika and asks Anupama to come along with Samar once the party ends. Kavya tries to provoke Anupama by saying that Anuj left her all alone in the party and went back home with his sister who has just got back to India after many years. Anupama ignores Kavya and asks her to concentrate in her life as Vanraj is already on the verge of giving her a divorce. Paritosh and Leela feel bad for Anupama as they think that Malvika won't like her presence in Anuj’s house as according to her they are just good friends.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

