Anupamaa, 20 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj manipulates Malvika

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells Malvika that he only focuses on work as he wants to gain her and Anuj’s trust. He tells Anuj is a big successful businessman but he is nothing. He thanks her for supporting him and he feels like discussing his issues only with her. Anupama tells Anuj that she doesn’t like fighting with Vanraj, but she can’t let her kids follow a wrong example. She says that listening to Vanraj, her kids will run away from problems rather than accepting their faults. Anuj says he can understand.

Anupama says that she feels like Vanraj is changing. Anuj asks her to not change and tells her to contact him if she doesn’t want to give any lectures. Anupama asks if he’s joking. Vanraj tells Malvika that he’s hiding from his personal life and people still judge him based on his past. Malvika wipes his tears and tells him that tears don’t look good on him. He holds her hand and asks if she trusts him. She says yes and Anupama is shocked by seeing them. Malvika sees Anupama and tells her to come in. Anupama gives her medicines.

Vanraj tells he will remind Malvika to take her medicines and take her to therapy as well. Anupama tells she’ll handle Malvika. Malvika tells Vanraj doesn’t forget anything and it’s better as she’s with him most of the times. Kinjal tells Samar that no one is there to listen to Nandini, but we all are there for you. Samar tells Nandini has Kavya. Kinjal asks when did he become so dumb. Anuj warns Vanraj to focus on his work and family and not manipulate Malvika. Kinjal tells Samar that he’s behaving like Vanraj and asks him to talk to Nandini. Malvika tells them that Vanraj invited them for Sankranti celebrations in his house.

