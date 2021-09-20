Anupamaa, 20 September 2021, Written Update: A new beginning in Anupama’s life

Today, Hasmukh motivates Anupama and tells her not to worry about any of the family members. Hasmukh also adds that Anupama should move on in her life. Anupama feels motivated and gets charged up as Hasmukh wishes her good luck. Later, Hasmukh gives the car keys to Anupama and tells her to go by their car. Meanwhile, all the family members are still angry over Anupama’s decision. Anupama takes the keys and seeks Hasmukh’s blessing and leaves the house.

Anupama leaves the house teary eyed, while Samar and Kinjal make the latter smile. Further, Anupama drives the car and reaches Anuj’s office. Anuj spots Anupama and gets stunned to see her in his office. On the flip side, Kavya tries to instigate Leela against Anupama.

After a while, Anupama tells Anuj about her decision to work along with him. Anuj becomes happy as he learns that Anupama has decided to work as a partner with him. Anupama thanks Anuj for giving her such a big opportunity. Furthermore, Anupama tells Anuj to teach her everything as she is a complete fresher. Anuj agrees to teach Anupama about all the business etiquettes and gives their project file to Anupama.

Meanwhile, Kavya tells Leela to stop Anupama as the society will raise question on Anuj and Anupama’s relationship. Leela thinks upon Kavya’s word and decides to talk to Anupama. Back at Anuj’s office, Anupama informs Anuj about what she thinks and tells Anuj to keep everything professional. Anuj listens to her carefully and assures that nothing will make Anupama feel embarrassed.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

