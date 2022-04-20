Anupamaa, 20th April 2022, Written Update: Toshu attends the rituals

In today’s episode, Samar comes and gives a few papers to Anupama and asks him to sign them. She asks him what it’s for and he tells it's a form for her passport as she might have to go abroad because of the new contract so she’d need a passport. He gets happy doing this. Anupama goes to check if everything is arranged well. Bapuji tells Samar about the tilak ritual. Baa taunts Anupama saying that her ritual will be incomplete without Sanjay and Bhavesh. Everyone is stunned.

Vanraj recalls his wedding day with Anupama. He thinks that he always knew that Anupama would walk out of the marriage and wonders why he’s getting jealous. He gets upset. Baa tells the Shahs not to look for Vanraj as he will not be joining the ritual. Bapuji agrees with Baa. Anupama asks Bapuji to go to Anuj's place to complete the ritual. Later, the Shahs get stunned when Toshu takes part in Anupama's ritual. Anuj gets shocked seeing Toshu at his place but he welcomes him in and thanks to him for coming.

Anuj waits for Anupama but Bapuji tells him she can't attend the ritual as she's the bride. Anuj is worried as Vanraj will be in the same house too. Baa keeps taunting Anupama. She tells her that she is not going to let it slide the next time and she should stop. Devika calls Anupama and tells her Anuj won't start the ritual without her so asks her to stay on the call and Anupama smiles.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama receive letters