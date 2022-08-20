Anupamaa, 20th August 2022, Written Update: Barkha and Ankush plot against Anupama

In today’s episode, Anupama’s watch beeps and she tells she needs to go and attend Anuj and asks Bapuji, Samar and Toshu to go back home as she will handle everything. They agree and leave. Barkha tells Ankush that they should give a good surprise to Anupama and smirks. Anupama tells Anu that they should celebrate Anuj’s birthday grandly and tells that she feels like they will receive a good gift. She hugs her. Anu asks her why does God come on earth. Anupama tells that God comes down to the Earth to end the sins and tells that there’s a pot of sins for everyone and when that gets filled, he comes to end the person.

Barkha and Ankush enter Anu tells that means God will slap the bad people. Ankush tells that they came to fix the cameras in Anuj’s room and Anupama agrees. They fix the camera and then Barkha yells at Shilpa telling her that she’s unprofessional. Anupama tells she’s a good nurse who performs her duty well. Anupama asks Barkha to leave the room and shout how much ever she wants. Shilpa thanks Anupama and promised to perform her duty well.

Barkha tells Ankush to contact the lawyer and finish all the legal work so they can surprise Anupama. Vanraj tells Bapuji that he wants to visit Anuj. Baa asks him not to go. He insists on going. At midnight, Anupama, Anu and GK celebrate Anuj’s birthday. Next day, Anupama goes to Anuj’s room and sees that his eyes are open. She calls the doctor home. Barkha and Ankush plot their plan. Vanraj decides to meet Anuj.

