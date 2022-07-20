Anupamaa, 20th July 2022, Written Update: Pakhi decides to meet Adhik

In today’s episode, Anupama informs Anuj that she has her class at 2 pm. He tells her that he will postpone his meetings to the evening then so she can come and watch over Anu while he’s gone. Pakhi thinks that Vanraj has a meeting so he won’t be able to drop her to the college and thinks that she can meet Adhik. Vanraj comes and informs her that he will be dropping her. She gets furious and thinks that she will meet Adhik despite any circumstances. Anupama asks Anu what she wants to eat. Anu tells that they used to only get one type of meal in the orphanage. Anupama tells her that this is her house and she can eat whatever she wants to eat.

Barkha gets annoyed and Adhik gets a message from Pakhi asking him to meet her. Ankush asks Anuj if he can handle their Mumbai and Bangalore offices since he’s used to handling a lot of work at the same time. Anuj asks him why did he come back to India then and Barkha gets shocked. He laughs and tells that maybe he was missing Anuj and India. Anupama tells that Anu will be going to the same school as Pakhi. Barkha asks her to get Anu admitted to a more classy school. Anupama tells that Pakhi’s school is good. Anuj, Anupama, and Anu reach the school and see Pakhi and Vanraj and inform them that Anu go to the same school.

Pakhi yells at her that she will feel embarrassed and asks her to choose between Anu and her. Anuj tells they’ll get Anu admitted elsewhere and leave. Vanraj thinks that Anupama wants to show he can’t handle the house but he will prove her wrong. Anuj tells Anupama that he doesn’t want any other drama. Anupama agrees and Anu takes a photo of them both and smiles.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

