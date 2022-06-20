Anupamaa, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Sara invites the Shahs

In today’s episode, Sara gets happy knowing that Anupama runs a dance academy and tells even she wants to join. Anupama tells that she can only join if she agrees to pay the fees by making a cup of tea every day for her. Barkha tells that Sara doesn’t know how to prepare tea. Sara tells its fine as she’ll learn. Barkha tells that being a Kapadia, she should change her work according to her status. Anupama asks her what does she mean and tells her that she’s happy with her job and this job gives her, her own identity and she’s happy to earn for herself. Barkha gives a fake smile and Anupama and Sara leave.

Adhik tells Barkha that Anupama is right as even she should join the business. She tells that if Ankush fails then Adhik will take over so for that he needs to get close to Anuj. Ankush receives a notification of Pakhi commenting on his pictures and tells that he knows what to do and smirks. Samar gives tea to Vanraj and tells that he’s going to the dance academy. Samar comes and Anupama tells him that Sara will be joining as an intern from now. Vanraj comes and gives Samar his sipper and tells he knows that he can’t be without his sipper.

Then, Anupama and Sara visit the Shahs and Sara gets happy seeing them and calls them home. Vanraj denies but Pakhi tells she wants to go. Vanraj denies and then Bapuji gives permission. Vanraj tries to tell Anupama that Pakhi is getting greedy but she doesn’t understand. Later, Sara gets the Shahs home and Barkha and Adhik stand stunned. Sara tells that she knows they don’t like the Shahs so they can go to their room or attend the party without creating drama. Adhik looks at Pakhi and tells her he will attend. Anupama notices Pakhi and Adhik looking at each other.

