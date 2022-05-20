Anupamaa, 20th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama are wedded

Today's episode begins with Anupama giving a speech about her wedding. She talks about the importance of respect between couples. Anuj joins and backs her up by affirming love cannot exist without respect. Thus, at their wedding, they take only one vow which is to respect each other. Hasmukh grins seeing such a unique wedding but he says something is missing and that is Vanraj. Samar says it is fine. Meanwhile, Vanraj enters with a bouquet and greets the couple. Devika appreciates Vanraj for attending the wedding.

Toshu, Samar, and Pakhi set up the mandap for the couple. Anuj and Anupama step on the mandap. GK protects Anuj's shoes. Samar says stealing the groom's shoes is an old idea and now they steal cellphones. Anuj says that though Anupama is more precious to him he still needs his phone back. The bride's side demand 51k. Anuj promises to give 81k. Leela and Hasmukh perform Kanyadaan. Hasmukh gets emotional. Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi warn Anuj to keep their mother happy.

Anuj and Anupama move ahead with Gatbandhan. They take the pheras. Samar picks up the Sindoor thali but it falls. Vanraj saves the thali from falling. Anupama thanks him. Anuj applies Sindoor on Anupama's hairline. Anuj also makes Anupama wear the Managalsutra. The priest announces that the wedding is complete. Anuj and Anupama get bonded for life from here on. The couple takes the blessings of elders. Hamsukh blesses the couple and asks them to be always happy. Even Leela gets emotional and appreciates Anupama.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 19th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama tie the knot